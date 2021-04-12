Fifty years ago...

HOW a sausage roll came to be sold from a Henley shop with mould in it was a mystery, said Peter Hutt, appearing for John Lawlor & Son, of Market Place, Henley, at Henley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. He said it was the practice of the firm to keep sausage rolls for only one day after they had been made. The firm, which had been trading for 14 years, pleaded guilty and was fined £25 and ordered to pay £10 costs.

Considerable damage was caused to a steward’s living accommodation by a fire which was discovered at Huntercombe Golf Club at about 2am on Tuesday. But John Gillespie and his wife, two children and three dogs escaped without injury. The fire was discovered by his 15-year-old son Richard who awoke to smell smoke and raised the alarm.

About 50 members of the public found time to make their way to the main hall of Shiplake College on Tuesday for the first day of the public inquiry into the proposed Henley to Reading Road. A short appeal on a hopefully humorous note was made by Mr J D Eggar, headmaster of the college, who asked for the hall back by April 19 when the pupils will return.