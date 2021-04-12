A hundred years ago...

SEVERAL residents in St Andrew’s Road, Henley, have had their front gardens plundered. Last weekend a large coloured primrose with about 80 flowers was removed from the centre of a bed. It is unlikely that the thief was a child. The theft of flowers and plants is mean and contemptible.

Some time ago a protest was sent to the ministry against sales and entertainments being held at Peppard Sanatorium, where the public were allowed to mix with patients. Now a reply says to the effect that the danger of infection in a well-regulated sanatorium was not like that in ordinary communal life and that it is not prepared to stop the gatherings.

Members of Henley Girls’ Club are to be congratulated upon the success attending the capital entertainment given by them in their club room on Tuesday evening. The performances were deserving of all the praise that can be showered upon them.