A hundred years ago...

SATURDAY, April will always be remembered as a red letter day in the history of the picturesque village of Shiplake for on the afternoon of that day was unveiled a memorial to the 33 brave men from the parish who gave their lives for King, country and liberty in the great conflict of 1914-1918. This is not the first memorial to the fallen, which has been dedicated in Shiplake but it is the one upon which all can look with pride as being representative of all sections of the community.

A grand boxing tournament took place at the town hall in Reading, on Monday evening in which several Henley boxers took part. In the four-round contest W G Neate (Henley) beat Bill East easily to become the possessor of a case of carvers valued at two guineas. In a novice competition, 9st 9lb and under, A V Willis (Henley) successively beat three opponents to the first prize of an electro-plated teapot, sugar basin and cream jug, valued at £3 3s.

The secretary of the Henley Allotments Association wishes to remind members who occupy plots at Newtown and Greencroft that there are several rents due last Christmas still unpaid.