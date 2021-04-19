Fifty years ago...

THE public inquiry into the proposed new Henley to Reading road is now in its second week and looks like finishing today. The great debate varies from the unutterably boring — at least to the general public — to the highly interesting and, at times, amusing. Predictably, both sides tend to repeat themselves and to become immersed in confusing jargon and conflicting figures.

The troubles of Henley Town FC were summed up by Gerry Andrews as a lack of money, lack of committee and lack of a ground lease at an emergency meeting of the club at the town hall on Wednesday night. The club is between £200 and £300 in debt and Albert Spiers, in the chair, was the first of several to point out that they had been in worse financial straits than this.

From now until next Friday, weather conditions permitting, a balloon will be flown from Henley Park at a height of approximately 150ft to indicate how tall it would be necessary for the BBC to build a television relay aerial to improve reception in the Henley area.