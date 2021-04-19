Twenty five years ago...

A MAN from Hambleden died after being pursued by police in Henley town centre at the weekend. Nicholas Perkins, 21, came off his motorcycle and smashed into a tree in Hop Gardens just after midnight on Friday. He had been out with friends celebrating his first pay packet after a period of unemployment. The back light of the bike was not working and the officers tried to stop him using a siren and lights but he drove off with the police behind him.

Waste pumped from the new River & Rowing Museum last week has wrecked months of conservation work by the Henley Wildlife Group. Gravel, silt and water excavated from the new car park was piped on to the adjacent land at Mill Meadows last week. It saturated new plants, waterlogged the turf and clogged up a pond.

British Telecom has landed in hot water with the Henley Royal Regatta. It incurred the wrath of regatta secretary Richard Goddard after the headquarters’ number in the new phone book was left out. “I searched high and low for our number. I was completely amazed when I couldn’t find it,” he said.