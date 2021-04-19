Ten years ago...

HENLEY’S lapdancing club is set to close after being stripped of its licence. More than 100 crimes have been reported at Diamonds and Pearls since it opened two years ago. On Monday, South Oxfordshire District Council’s licensing panel agreed to revoke the licence in response to an application by Thames Valley Police.

A Henley man denounced the town’s parking regime when he appeared in court for unpaid tickets. Alan Draper, 34, of Albert Court, admitted failing to pay two fines when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court. But he read a statement to the court criticising his “unjust” treatment by Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for street parking.

A new building has finally opened at Sonning Common Pre-School amid celebrations — and a sense of relief among staff and parents. Saturday’s unveiling ceremony marked the climax of months of fundraising and a campaign to stop the £450,000 Eco-Canopy falling victim to public spending cuts. Families cheered as the building was officially opened by children’s television character Peppa Pig.