Ten years ago...

TRADERS in Henley enjoyed a sales boom thanks to the royal wedding. Some have sold out of souvenir ranges produced to mark the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey. Sales have been boosted by people organising some of the numerous parties being held in the Henley area and the influx of visitors to the town during the recent warm spell. Items of memorabilia ranging from tea towels to bunting proved to be the most popular purchases.

Commuters are upsetting residents of Shiplake by using the street by the station as a free car park. The problem became worse after parking charges at Henley station were increased, Shiplake’s annual parish meeting was told. Now Station Road is reduced to a single lane along its length by parked cars.

A charity shop has been attacked by arsonists just weeks after being burgled. A back door at the Age Concern store in Church Street, Caversham, was forced open and items in the stock room were set alight. Firefighters from Reading tackled the blaze. Thousands of pounds worth of stock was damaged after the roof collapsed.