Twenty five years ago...

A WOMAN was attacked and robbed by a gunman in a terrifying hour-long ordeal, which ended after she escaped from his car on Wargrave Road, Henley. The 59-year-old was forced to hand over her Gucci watch and diamond engagement ring, together worth £2,500, after the gunman assaulted her as she struggled to defend herself.

Passers-by were startled when an explosion in Station Road, Henley, launched a paving brick into the air and a flash of flame shot from the ground. The surprise display of pyrotechnics happened at noon on Monday outside the Perpetual building. Southern Electric said the bang was believed to have been caused by a power surge from a fault in an underground cable.

A former Goring milkman, who broke his neck in a swimming accident, is suing the pool owners. Robert Petty will never walk again after diving into the shallow end of the pool and hitting his head on the bottom. Since the accident in the summer of 1993, Mr Petty has spent more than a year at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and is now confined to a wheelchair.