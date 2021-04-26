Fifty years ago...

IT used to be Bob-a-Job Week. Now, with inflation and decimalisation, it’s called Scout Job Week. But call it what you will, there’s no doubt that for 13-year-old Philip Warren, of Norman Avenue, Henley, it means a lot of hard work. His scout leader, John Bowles, thinks that in Philip the Henley troop has probably the best bob-a-jobber in the country. Last week, working flat out, he did 130 jobs and made a total of £25.

Francis Vane-Tempest, 60, of New Street, Henley, became heir to the Marquis of Londonderry on Wednesday when divorce court judge Justice Ormrod declared that the Marquis was not the father of his former wife’s only son. Blood tests had shown that the 18-month-old Tristan Alexander Vane-Tempest-Stewart could not be the child of Lord Londonderry but might be the child of pop singer Georgie Fame.

A civic welcome was given last week by the Mayor of Henley, Alderman Francis Sheppard, to 16 young students on an exchange visit. Together with their English partners, all students at Henley Grammar School, they were entertained to tea by the Mayor and Mayoress in the council chamber.