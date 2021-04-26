A hundred years ago...

IN the early hours of Saturday morning, a fire broke out at the post office in Nettlebed which, fortunately, was confined to the room used for postal work. Nevertheless, the damage done was considerable. Willing helpers and the fire brigade succeeded in extinguishing the conflagration. It is a matter for congratulation that the fire was confined to the room where the outbreak occurred for if it had extended the probability is that the whole of the side of the street would have been involved.

A correspondent has written suggesting that while the shortage of coal lasts, the bakers of the town should undertake the baking of dinners at a small charge as used to be done some years ago. A fixed time after the drawing of the bread batches could be arranged so that advantage might be taken of the oven whilst still hot. This would save a lot of coal.

The annual “row out” in connection with Henley Rowing Club, which is always an enjoyable feature of the season’s activities, took place on Wednesday, when members made the customary journey by river, road and rail to the George and Dragon at Wargrave.