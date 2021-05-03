Ten years ago...

A WOMAN from Henley who helped arrange the flowers for the royal wedding says it was a “special joy”. Jane Rowton-Lee, of Ancastle Green, spent two days helping to turn Westminster Abbey into the beautiful setting for the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday. She was one of six members of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies working with Shane Connolly, the designer appointed by the couple to take charge of the flowers.

Residents were unable to vote in the local elections because postal ballot papers arrived late or were sent to the wrong address. The mix-up affected people in Goring, Watlington and Benson who were entitled to vote in the parish and district council elections yesterday. Benson’s postal ballots were sent to Ewelme, which didn’t have enough candidates to hold a parish election.

Thousands of people attended the Henley May fair in the sunshine on Monday. The bank holiday crowds enjoyed traditional and modern entertainment at the annual event in Mill Meadows, which had not enjoyed such fine weather for years.