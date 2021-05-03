Twenty five years ago...

TRAFFIC consultants Colin Buchanan and Partners have clashed with royal regatta chiefs over plans to build a suspension bridge across the river. The footbridge would run from Lion Meadow on regatta land to the corner of New Street and Riverside. Lion Meadow would be turned into a huge car park with the footbridge, suspended from a single column on the Berkshire side of the river, creating a “park and walk” scheme for the town.

Firefighters have been praised for stopping a blaze in Henley from raging out of control. Their swift reaction limited damage at the Henley Brasserie and prevented the fire spreading to nearby properties in Bell Street and New Street on Tuesday evening. Flames from an overheated wok are believed to have travelled through the ventilation system into the roof space.

The mother of a Henley boy who collapsed while visiting Engbers garden centre at lunchtime on Saturday believes he owes his life to the actions of quick-thinking staff who gave him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The 10-year-old had running through the car park when he fell and hit his head.