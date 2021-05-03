Fifty years ago...

REPRESENTATIVES of most of Henley’s club’s and societies decided on Tuesday that they were in favour of twinning with a foreign town but left the decision as to which one with an eight-man committee formed from among members. This was the outcome of a meeting at the town hall attended by spokesmen of Henley’s larger associations. Also present was Henley MP John Hay in his capacity as chairman of the British section of the Council of European Municipalities.

More used to playing marches than taking part in them, members of the Henley Youth Orchestra set off in glorious spring weather last week on a sponsored walk in aid of the orchestra. The 15-mile route followed paths from Henley to Nuffield and back. This was the orchestra’s first fundraising event since its successful inaugural concert.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Henley, Alderman and Mrs Francis Sheppard, entertained past mayors and nayoresses in the mayor’s parlour on Friday. This was the first time such a gathering had been held and it was greatly appreciated by all present.