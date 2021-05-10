A hundred years ago...

WEDNESDAY last week in Watlington saw the finest exhibition of football it has been our privilege to witness in the town, when the directors of Reading Football Club brought the cream of their members to play a team selected by Harold Searley. The object was to reimburse those old comrades who had so generously saved the Comrades Football Club by paying a heavy bill. The goals were six (Reading) to two (Searley’s team).

The sum of £21 11s has been raised as a result of the Children’s Minstrel Concerts at Highmoor and Nettlebed towards the money required to complete the memorial hall. The Nettlebed ex-servicemen’s committee also gave a grant of £29. In assisting, Nettlebed leads the way in showing what our larger village centres can do to help smaller communities.

The first ramble of the Literary and Social Society and Horticultural Improvement Association took place last week when a party of about 25 met at Henley Bridge and proceeded up White Hill. One section went through Remenham Woods and the other continued up the hill and down Aston Lane where they re-joined and walked past Remenham Church towards Henley.