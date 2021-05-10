Ten years ago...

AN investigation has been launched into the “shambolic” organisation of the count for South Oxfordshire’s elections. The count took about 16 hours and staff checking ballots at Thame leisure centre were still working after midnight on Friday — hours later than anticipated. Candidates voiced their frustration as the verification of postal votes took more than four hours. Other problems included ballot papers in several wards having to be recounted and the centre being overcrowded, prompting claims that it was in breach of safety limits.

More than £100,000 worth of boats and equipment were destroyed when a trailer from a Henley rowing club went up in flames. Tim Levy, a coach from Upper Thames Rowing Club, was towing the boats to the Ghent regatta in Belgium on Friday when the incident happened 30 miles from the destination.

Young people have appealed for improvements to be made to the skate park at Makins recreation ground in Henley. They want a new concrete facility at the site in Greys Road instead of the existing wooden ramps, which they say are old, inefficient and “dangerous”.