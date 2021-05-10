Twenty five years ago...

POLICE found an “Aladdin’s cave” of stolen goods worth £20,000 in a dawn raid, a court heard. Ten officers who swooped on a house in Gainsborough Hill, Henley, discovered jewellery, watches, clothes and antiques from a 10-month spate of burglaries. Hidden under the stairs was a burglar’s kit complete with balaclava, jemmy and gloves.

Michael Heseltine used paddle power to dodge Henley’s rush hour on Friday. The Deputy Prime Minister and Henley MP was whisked along the River Thames by dragon boat to his destination at the Eyot Boat Centre. Twelve members of the Henley Dragon Boat Club collected him from a previous engagement at Leander Club. Mr Heseltine declined to take a paddle himself.

Imaginative projects are being promised to give Henley town centre a new look for the millennium. These will form the town council’s bid for money from the Millennium Commission. Much of its application will focus on possible pedestrianisation plus the refurbishment of a 15th century barn near the King’s Road car park.