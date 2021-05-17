Ten years ago...

A MAN is almost £12,000 out of pocket after falling victim to an elaborate scam. The 62-year-old was at the LA Fitness gym in Newtown Road, Henley, when he was called to reception to take a phone call. A man on the other end of the phone told him that he was from Lloyds TSB and was watching someone on CCTV trying to fraudulently withdraw money from the victim’s account. The caller said police were on their way but needed to run through some security checks. When the victim went back to his locker, he discovered his bag, bank cards and a bracelet worth £7,000 were missing.

Triplets have celebrated their 80th birthday. Ron, Eric and David Thurman were joined by their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren for a party at Eric’s house in Turville. The trio were born on May 7, 1931 in Gravesend and for the first few weeks of their lives they slept in a cotton wool-lined chest of drawers.

Potholes in Henley are getting worse, says an Oxfordshire county councillor. David Nimmo Smith criticised his own council’s highways department for not responding to calls quickly enough despite receiving an extra £3.5 million of government funds for road repairs.