Twenty five years ago...

RAIDERS broke into Jaeger in Bell Street, Henley, on Sunday night and made off with thousands of pounds worth of women’s clothing. The gang, believed to have three members, blocked off Bell Street with a stolen blue Ford Fiesta at about 9.30pm. A scaffolding pole was used to smash the shop front before clothing was snatched from the rails and displays and bundled into a red Volvo, which police believe was stolen.

A bowls player was taken to hospital on Sunday after being struck by a cricket ball at Shiplake Village Bowls Club. The man was part of a visiting team from Hurst. He was hit on the side of the head after a Shiplake cricketer thumped a six from a neighbouring pitch. The match was abandoned.

Customers enjoying a drink at the Victoria pub in Market Place, Henley, were evacuated when a fire broke out in the cellar on Friday evening. Firefighters were quickly at the scene and spent about 90 minutes dealing with the blaze and damping down the cellar, which is used for storage.