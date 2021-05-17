Fifty years ago...

WHEN Henley actress Margot Thomas arrived at the New Theatre, Bromley, on Thursday last week for a rehearsal of The Potting Shed by Graham Greene, she found the theatre had been completely gutted by fire. The show, in which she plays Cliff Richard’s mother, will now open at the Sadlers Wells Theatre on May 17.

Mr Arthur Wetten, of Albert Road, Henley, was presented with a tankard from his fellow firemen yesterday evening to mark his retirement from the fire service after 21 years. Today is his 55th birthday so his retirement is compulsory, even though he would have liked another year or two. In those 21 years, Mr Wetten attended 1,981 calls, including requests to get a cow out of a well and a horse out of a shed.

The results of polling for the return of members of Henley Borough Council for the north and south wards were declared last night from the two polling stations, the town hall and the congregational hall. Mayor-elect Tony Lane (Independent) received 1,234 votes in the south ward, the most of any candidate in either ward.