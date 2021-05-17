A hundred years ago...

ON Saturday afternoon, Mr Geo Lammas was conveying the cricket team to Bix and when near the memorial cross his horse stumbled and fell, throwing him out on his face and breaking off the shafts. After seeing to Mr Lammas, who fortunately was not much hurt, the team continued their journey by bus, the British happening to pass at the time.

Mr W H Watson, who has been foreman in the gardens at Greenlands for about six years, has been appointed foreman of the glass department of Blackburn public parks. During this time at Greenlands he made himself popular with everyone and his departure is much regretted. On Thursday last week, Mr Watson was presented with a handsome timepiece and a sum of money on behalf of all employees.

The children of the Henley Wesleyan Sunday School are anxious to celebrate their anniversary on Sunday next by collecting 500 new laid eggs for the use of the Reading Hospital, which is greatly in need of help. A service will be held at 2.30pm when eggs will be received by Mrs Wheeler.