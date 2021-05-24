Twenty five years ago...

TWO policemen were surrounded by a crowd of angry protesters as they tried to arrest a drunken teenager, a court heard. Pc Mark Weyman and Sgt Michael Mayne feared for their safety when they found themselves overwhelmed by more than 100 young people in Henley market place in November, Henley magistrates were told on Wednesday. Pc Weyman told the court: “I feared we would be lynched.”

A 500-strong army marched through Henley on Saturday, protesting at possible budget cuts in schools and council services. Parents, teachers, governors and children from all over Oxfordshire arrived by boat, train and coach for the rally. With a rousing battle cry of “Stop the Cuts”, they marched around the town centre and on to the town hall, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Two prominent Henley businesses have come under fire for allowing their town centre frontages to slip into disrepair. Town councillors this week attacked the appearance of neighbouring Hart Street properties the Catherine Wheel and Martin’s. They said both buildings desperately required an urgent lick of paint.