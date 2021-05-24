Fifty years ago...

BURGLARS stole about £6,000 worth of silver from Stonor Park, the home of Lord and Lady Camoys, on Thursday night last week. Two Labradors, which were sleeping, failed to give the alarm as the raiders helped themselves to knives, forks, candlesticks and other silverware. The offenders are believed to have broken in at the rear of the mansion.

Ellen Humphrey, of Mount View, Henley, began her 100th birthday celebrations yesterday with a breakfast of bacon, egg, tomato, bread and butter and a cup of tea laced with whisky. Mrs Humphrey was married when she was 22 and again when she was 54 and is now a great great grandmother. She still has all her faculties and enjoyed a constant stream of visitors with tales of her childhood days.

The recent extraordinary general meeting of Henley Town Football Club solved nothing in itself, as almost everyone who attended it agreed. But the caretaker committee has now finished the task of formulating the terms on which it thinks it is possible to continue the club. Of the many problems, the lack of officials is the most pressing.