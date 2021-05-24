A hundred years ago...

THERE is an old saying that ladies have the last word on everything and this may be applied to Henley so far as football is concerned for it was the ladies who terminated what has been a generally successful season. In their last game Henley lost 2-0 but the team should be heartily congratulated upon their prowess and the fact they were only defeated by such a small margin.

On Tuesday last week, the Rev J S L Jones, who has been assistant curate in the parish for nearly two years, was presented with a roll-top oak desk. The gift represented the subscriptions of 161 parishioners and was a recognition of the curate’s work in the parish which he is now leaving for Yiewsley, Middlesex. The presentation was made by the rector, Rev A H Stanton.

Owing to a threatening storm on Thursday evening last week, only a few ramblers turned out for a walk which was limited to the Marlow Road, Henley Park and the Mount. Others from Greenlands made the journey through Fawley Woods. Both parties obtained specimens of plants which they desired to be correctly named.