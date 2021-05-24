Hidden Henley

IF you are one of the many people to have visited Toad Hall garden centre, you may have spotted the old gravestones among the outdoor plant display aisles.

These headstones are for some of the working animals and pets of the Mackenzie family who owned Fawley Court next door from 1853 to 1952.

The house is one of several believed to have inspired Kenneth Grahame’s Toad Hall in his classic children’s book The Wind in the Willows, hence the name of the family-owned business.

Among the animals are a pony named Violet, a retriever named Vixen, a Labrador named Sweep, and four horses, Dobbin, Lescher, Ruddicore and Prince Charlie, of the Queen’s Own Oxfordshire Hussars, who were the first Yeomanry regiment to go on active service in the First World War.