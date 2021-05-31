Ten years ago...

LIBRARIES in Oxfordshire are to be kept open after a U-turn by the county council. Public outcry at plans to withdraw funding for 20 out of 43 libraries has prompted the

re-think and a pledge that there will be no closures. Every library will be given free use of its building, access to the council’s book stock, computer network and professional support from librarians. However, 16 libraries, including those in Sonning Common, Benson and Woodcote, will have to recruit volunteers over the next three years to replace council staff.

A crowd gathered when smoke began billowing from the former Sports Bar in Henley. About 60 firefighters in eight fire engines and two specialist support vehicles attended the scene in Hart Street. However, the fire was not real but a training exercise for firefighters from Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

Mystery surrounds the disappearance of a plaque from Speaker’s House in Henley. The plaque denotes the house in Hart Street where William Lenthall, speaker of the House of Commons, lived intermittently during the Civil War period. It is thought to have been taken down during renovations four years ago or have been stolen.