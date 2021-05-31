Twenty five years ago...

A PENSIONER from Henley had a narrow escape when a fire started in her bathroom while she was asleep in bed. Joan Cornwall-Jones, of Church Street, awoke to find Graham Seward, landlord of the Bird in Hand pub in Greys Road, urging her to get dressed. He said: “We didn’t want to frighten her but we did want to get her out of the house.”

A “road rage” victim suffered an asthma attack and was taken to Townlands Hospital after she was threatened by a driver in Greys Road car park at 9.20am on Wednesday. Police are anxious to trace onlookers who came forward to help the middle-aged Henley woman as the male driver shouted abuse at her.

The name of the Regal Cinema in Henley is to live on. The long-awaited sequel to the town’s picture palace will adopt the same name when it opens in October. The announcement from the new Bell Street operator, Raven Metro, will satisfy former campaigners, who were this week mourning the Regal’s closure 10 years ago.