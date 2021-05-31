Fifty years ago...

AFTER being elected Mayor of the borough on Monday, Councillor Tony Lane referred to the period of change facing local government in the imminent future. He said: “Whatever the future holds, I think this council, particularly in recent years, has the right to claim a fine record of service to the community embraced within the borough.” Cllr Lane’s election was moved by Councillor Edward Hall.

Pupils of Henley Infants School have been learning all about the dangers of litter from Councillor Margaret Day, a member of the public health committee of Henley Borough Council. Mrs Day’s visits are the result of a special anti-litter meeting held in March between representatives of the local schools and borough councillors.

Diana Dors was helped by her 20-month-old son Jason last Saturday when she opened a fete in aid of Dr Barnardo’s at Peppard. After she had declared the fete open, Jason solemnised the proceedings by picking up a bell and ringing it. The fete was held at The Chalet, the home of Mr and Mrs Donald Payne, and made a £255 profit.