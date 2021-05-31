A hundred years ago...

A LARGE congregation assembled at Holy Trinity Church on the evening of Thursday, May 19, on the occasion of the dedication of the war memorial, which is in the form of a handsomely carved oak shrine, several feet high and containing a figure of the crucified Saviour. Underneath, on a brass plate, are the names of some 90 heroes from the parish who made the great sacrifice.

On Wednesday, Sir Leonard Dunning, the government inspector of constabulary, inspected the men of the Henley Division, together with the cells at the police station. There were 26 officers on parade. After a thorough inspection, Sir Leonard was understood to express his entire satisfaction with the smartness of the men and the general appearance of the premises. He was accompanied by the Chief Constable of Oxfordshire, Captain

E K Arbuthnot.

The Parochial Church Council has now taken over the upkeep of the Henley churchyard. Owing to the generosity of the late Sir Frank Crisp, the greater part of the site has been levelled and now only requires mowing and keeping in order, but there still remains a small part to be levelled.