Ten years ago...

THE company responsible for the traffic queues that have choked Henley for almost two weeks has been branded a “disaster”. Drivers have experienced long delays and shopkeepers say trade has plummeted as a result of the closure of New Street while gas pipes are replaced. The work began after the bank holiday last week and was meant to last four days over half term but it was extended into this week, causing traffic gridlock at peak times.

A woman has praised the police after her husband’s £150,000 Aston Martin car was recovered just hours after it was stolen. The blue Vantage V12 was taken by burglars in a raid at Ginny Buckley’s home in Mill Lane, Shiplake, in the early hours of Sunday. Mrs Buckley and her husband were asleep as the crooks took clothes, a mobile phone, laptops, watches and the keys to the car, which they drove off in.

A school is trying to tackle a problem with low-flying red kites which dive near the children to pick up food. The birds of prey have been swooping down on to the playing fields at Icknield Community College in Watlington. The school has warned pupils not to put food out for them.