Twenty five years ago...

ANGRY residents in the village of Turville have hit out at celebrities supporting a children’s holiday camp. Jeremy Paxman, John Mortimer and Jeremy Irons have all come under fire for their endorsement of the Turville Project, which aims to provide camps for inner city children throughout the summer holidays. Villager Peter Bond believes the celebrities should not interfere because they do not live in the village but nearby.

Traffic chaos descended on Henley this week with the closure of Sonning Bridge. Roads were gridlocked during peak hours with fuming commuters taking more than half an hour to negotiate jams in the town centre. All the main routes through the town were affected and side roads also became choked with traffic as frustrated drivers tried to beat the blockages.

A young man was beaten up by a gang of teenagers as he walked home from the pub on Saturday night. A woman with him was also hurt. The couple, both 21, were ambushed in Greys Road, near the bus stop by the alleyway leading to Gainsborough Hill, at 11.45pm.