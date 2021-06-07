Fifty years ago...

A WORKING party consisting of officers of various local authorities has suggested that the best site for a swimming pool in Henley would be at Gillotts School, it was reported at Tuesday’s meeting of the borough council. The county architect, who is preparing plans for an extension of the school, has been asked to consider the implications of this and submit a report. A preliminary observation was that it might be necessary to request the widening of the bridleway to obtain satisfactory access.

Henley Rugby Club’s donkey derby on Whit Monday is now an established event in the town and once again it enjoyed relatively good weather this year and made a profit in the region of £450 to £500. There were nine races. Only one thing marred the day — a fight that started when a youth threw a ball at the bottle-smashing stall as the broken bottles were being cleared.

Minerals and sweets worth £3 to £4 were stolen from the kiosk at the swimming baths in Wargrave Road, Henley, between Monday and Wednesday last week.