A hundred years ago...

WARGRAVE was a centre of activity on Saturday, the occasion being the dedication and unveiling of its memorials to the illustrious dead from the parish who gave their lives in the Great War of 1914-18. There are two memorials. a handsomely carved oak chancel screen in the beautiful parish church, a gift from Sir William and Lady Cain, and an imposing cross erected at the end of the green facing the Station Road entrance, paid for with subscriptions from parishioners.

Members of the Horticultural Mutual Improvement Association and Literary and Social Society had a nice outing last week to Lambridge Woods, though the weather was not favourable. Several interesting plants were found, including varieties of British orchids.

Several cases of theft from the allotments in Henley have been reported. The committee wishes to remind offenders that they will be prosecuted. A reward will be paid to any person for information leading to a conviction.