Ten years ago...

THE traditional British pub is dead, according to Antony Worrall Thompson. The celebrity chef and gastropub owner spoke out as the Henley Standard launched a new campaign called Drink Local, which encourages people to use their locals or risk seeing them disappear. Worrall Thompson, who runs the Greyhound at Rotherfield Peppard, is one of a number of landlords in the Henley area who say the licensed trade is being destroyed by increasing costs, competition from supermarkets and dwindling custom.

A house is being put up for sale by the family that has owned it for more than 300 years. Peebles in Crocker End, near Nettlebed, was built in 1698 by Richard Butler and has been passed down through his family ever since. The current owners, David and Margaret Butler, want to downsize as they are due to retire. The couple have lived there for 31 years and believe they are the eighth generation to do.

A man died following a crash involving a lorry and van outside the entrance to the Sue Ryder Care hospice in Nettlebed. Emergency services raced to the scene on the B481 at 8.40am last Friday after the collision between the Renault lorry and Ford Transit.