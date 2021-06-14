Twenty five years ago...

PEDESTRIANISATION and a new one-way system have been hailed as the answer to Henley’s traffic chaos. Duke Street could be made one-way and one side of Market Place pedestrianised if suggestions in the report are adopted. The system would mean only two changes of the central traffic lights and a vast reduction in the time spent queuing in the town centre.

A 21-year-old man had CS gas sprayed in his face and was severely beaten by a gang of men in Henley on Wednesday evening. The incident followed a row in the Greys Road car park, near the Duke Street shops, around 5.45pm. Police believe at least four men were involved in the attack. The victim was treated at Townlands Hospital for cuts, bruises and discomfort to his eyes.

A Henley dog hopes for a brush with stardom after being entered in a nationwide search for the new Dulux dog. Tor, a five-year-old Old English sheepdog, will be keeping her paws crossed that she is picked to star in the paint company’s new TV commercial. There’s a prize of £1,000 for the winner.