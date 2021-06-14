Fifty years ago...

HENLEY Royal Regatta is bidding to capture more public support rather than have it considered as just a “jolly” for rowers and former oarsmen. It has issued a “Come to the 1971 Henley Royal Regatta” pamphlet. The regatta, which was established in 1839, in the early days of the reign of Queen Victoria, needs to increase its cash flow.

Thieves had a field day in Henley last Friday. They entered five houses in Berkshire Road and another in St Mary’s Close as well as stealing a car from Phyllis Court Club. Their haul included a cine camera, a projector, cash, a cheque book and a driving licence.

Members of Henley Town Football Club have voted to amalgamate with Henley YMCA, if it’s possible. The YMCA is to hold a special players’ meeting within the next eight days to discuss the town’s pitch problems and enable the YMCA to play in a senior league.