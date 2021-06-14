A hundred years ago...

MUCH anxious discussion has occurred in angling circles on account of the number of dead fish which have been seen floating down the Thames during the past three weeks. This fish mortality is not uncommon at this time of year and is usually caused by weakness from spawning operations and from injuries received by the fish when negotiating weirs, shallows and rough stone work.

On Sunday, June 5 at 2.45pm, a large number of distinguished laryngologists assembled in Wargrave to pay a tribute to the memory of Sir Morell Mackenzie, who had a weekend residence in the village and is buried in the “hallowed acre” of the parish. In 1863 he founded the Throat Hospital in Golden Square, London, and he became recognised as the leading authority on throat diseases in Europe.

There will be no further delivery of letters on Sundays in Henley. Neither will there be any collection of letters from the several boxes on that day. An effort is being made by postmaster Mr Hall to arrange for the dispatch of a mail bag to Reading in the early hours of Monday morning in order to catch the mail trains.