Ten years ago...

THE rebuilding of Townlands Hospital in Henley has been delayed for a fifth time. Plans for a new six-bed “health campus” have been put back by another four months. It means there is little chance of the new hospital being opened in 2013, which health chiefs had promised earlier this year. The eight-year project has now been delayed by about two-and-a-half years due to five separate hold-ups.

A cyclist was beaten up and robbed by a gang of masked men. The 21-year-old victim was cycling home from work in Henley when he was attacked in Bolney Lane, near Shiplake, at about 2.50am on Friday. He was kicked and punched and threatened with a bat. The three men stole his money and his bike.

Children climbed into an old cherry tree to stop contractors chopping it down. The protest was one of a number of incidents in a battle between residents and a housing association over four trees in Icknield Place, Goring, threatened by development.