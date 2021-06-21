Twenty five years ago...

STARTLING figures have confirmed that Henley’s new Tesco supermarket has severely dented town centre trade. They reveal that shoppers are making between 1,100 and 1,200 trips a day to the out-of-town store, an average of around 120 trips an hour. The figures were presented by traffic consultant Malcolm Buchanan who said: “I think there has been a significant loss of trade in Henley as a result of Tesco.”

Protracted legal wrangles are continuing to dent progress on the new cinema opening in Bell Street, iHenley. The John Lewis Partnership, which owns the building, says the signing of a lease with potential operators, Raven Metro, had still to happen. No reasons have been given but the Waitrose parent company appears to have extended its deadline.

The Charity Commission confirmed this week that the Queen Elizabeth House Trust, which was set up by Countess Ilona Esterhazy, from Nettlebed, has been removed from its register. The trust remains a charity. Countess Esterhazy said: “Basically, it did not have enough trustees.”