Fifty years ago...

THE suggested merger between Henley Town FC and Henley YMCA, which was proposed at last week’s annual meeting of the former, will not take place. YMCA chairman John Arlett said the committee was unable to proceed because the YMCA was unable to incorporate the name “Town” and the Hellenic League say the YMCA would need to make improvements to its ground. Furthermore, amalgamation would not be possible from a financial position.

Several Henley firms have received invoices during the past few weeks for advertisements in trade registers in spite of the fact that orders for the adverts were never placed. Bushell & Son, the Hart Street photographers, received an invoice for £56.70 from a Blackpool firm called County Classified Trades Publications. This was the first Bushells had heard of the firm and they contacted the police.

Adrian Mound, of Ancastle Green, Henley, has won a fortnight’s holiday in Ireland for two, all expenses paid. He entered a Brakspear competition in which you had to spot 10 differences between a genuine Guinness label and a false one.