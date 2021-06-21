Monday, 21 June 2021

A hundred years ago...

SHIPLAKE today is the poorer by the passing of Mrs Climenson, the widow of the late respected vicar, the Rev John Climenson, who predeceased his wife by 17 years. Mrs Climenson, who formerly resided at the Old Vicarage, opposite the church, passed the latter years of her life at The Grange. She was a lady of great attainments and had high literary gifts, being the author of several works, included among them authentic histories of both Shiplake and Henley, which have had wide circulations.

It is gratifying to learn that Henley Rowing Club are this year entering an eight in the Thames Cup at Henley Royal Regatta. The sneering query “Why don’t Henley put on a crew?” has often been heard but it must be remembered that it is just the period of the year when Henley men can least afford the time for training.

To minimise the dust nuisance in Watlington, the tar spraying of the main road through the town down to the police station is a great boon, especially to the shopkeepers. High Street will also be treated with tar in a few days.

