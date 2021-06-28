Hidden Henley

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
BESIDE the bridge over the River Thames in Goring is a former boathouse with a blue plaque commemorating Samuel Saunders.
He worked to develop a light but tough hull material by layering plywood and canvas and patented it as “consuta”, a name still borne by an umpire’s launch that can be seen at Henley Royal Regatta.
There are other peculiarities on this building, which is now a post office sorting office and dental practice.
The apex facing the road has an elaborate design that incorporates a sundial, castles and water symbols and, underneath the post box, there is a cast iron step-up set into the brickwork. What is it for — can anyone enlighten me?
28 June 2021
