Monday, 28 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

BESIDE the bridge over the River Thames in Goring is a former boathouse with a blue plaque commemorating Samuel Saunders.

He worked to develop a light but tough hull material by layering plywood and canvas and patented it as “consuta”, a name still borne by an umpire’s launch that can be seen at Henley Royal Regatta.

There are other peculiarities on this building, which is now a post office sorting office and dental practice.

The apex facing the road has an elaborate design that incorporates a sundial, castles and water symbols and, underneath the post box, there is a cast iron step-up set into the brickwork. What is it for — can anyone enlighten me?

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33