A GOOD number participated in the mowing competitions at Park Place, which were organised to encourage the waning industry of mowing with a scythe. There were seven competitors in the class for men over 30 and three for young men. Each competitor had to mow an eighth of an acre and the work was carried out in a very satisfactory manner. William Midwinter, in the employment of Culham Court, came first in the seniors’ event. Frank Hyatt, in the employment of Park Place, won the juniors competition.

It has frequently been the earnestly expressed wish that the Prince of Wales would attend Henley Regatta. We are pleased to be able to announce that this wish will be fulfilled this year and that His Royal Highness will be present at the regatta on Saturday next. There is no doubt that the Prince will be given a very hearty welcome.

A meeting of Henley Town Council heard its housing committee had recommended that the ministry be asked for the erection of a further 20 houses (making 56 in all) fronting the new road leading out of Harpsden Road, which is sewered and practically made up.