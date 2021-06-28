Ten years ago...

SCHOOLS in and around Henley were closed yesterday as teachers staged a mass walkout in a dispute over pension reforms. Headteachers felt they had no choice but to tell pupils to stay at home as they feared staff shortages could breach health and safety rules. The Henley College, Gillotts School and Trinity and Badgemore primaries in Henley were all shut after issuing warnings in advance.

Sir Steve Redgrave will take to the water at Henley Royal Regatta today. The five-times Olympic gold medal winner will be commemorating his former crew-mate Andy Holmes, who died in October from a water-borne infection. Sir Steve will be substitute for Holmes in a row-past by the Kensington RC coxed four which won at Henley 30 years ago.

A bar in Henley has been refused an extension to its opening hours following protests from residents. Magoos in Hart Street wanted to open until 2.30am but South Oxfordshire District Council’s licensing panel decided to keep the existing closing time of 1.30am.