Twenty five years ago...

A WOMAN was dragged to safety by a friend when their home was gutted by a fire in the early hours of Saturday. She had been overcome by smoke and collapsed upstairs. Neighbours cared for both women as emergency services dealt with the fire before being taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and treated for the effects of smoke inhalation, About 30 firefighters fought the flames for two hours.

Boisterous football fans were shown the red card by pub landlord Bill Dobson, of the Queen’s Head in Duke Street, Henley, during England’s match with Spain on Saturday afternoon. He called foul when the footie-fever erupted into some unseemly barging following England’s winning penalty. Mr Dobson said one jubilant fan jumped in the air and smashed his glass into a beam.

Signs are now going up for Henley’s annual traffic reorganisation to cope with the influx of vehicles due to the regatta. The one-way system will operate on broadly the same lines as last year, except that the access road in front of the town hall will remain open.