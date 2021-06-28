Fifty years ago...

FIVE houses in Cromwell Road, Henley, were burgled on Saturday night. The intruder made sure he was well fortified as he carried out his crimes. At No 13, he took cheque books, credit cards and £23 in cash — and had a drink of milk. At No 19 he ate an apple while stealing a collection of English coins worth about £20, a Kodak camera worth £15 and £30 in cash. At No 44 he stole a lady’s grey wig, £3 in cash and a Ronson lighter and had a drink of Lucozade. Then at Prospects in Western Road, he kept the dog quiet by feeding it half a pound of sausages from the fridge as he stole a Kodak camera worth £30 and helped himself to a biscuit.

The River Thames was in a state of low flood at the weekend, which delayed the Henley Royal Regatta preparations at a crucial time. Boat stages and the catwalk to the press enclosure were swept away and the enclosures on the bank were very soggy.

Henley Town FC withdrew from the Hellenic League on Tuesday. A caretaker committee was formed to keep the club alive in name until a decent pitch becomes available.