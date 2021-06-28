Powerful reminder of God’s protection

FOR many of us, the lockdown experience included time for the power of creativity, whether that was the therapeutic benefits of kneading dough or learning a new skill.

For me, contemplative photography was my go-to space.

For those of you unfamiliar with this activity… it is not about being a new Rankin, nor is it about the quality of the camera. This is about the frame of the lens, its guide for what to look at and then the contemplation takes over as to what you see.

The heart, mind and spirit now encounter the image. The image then “speaks”, it connects with an unpredictable significance. Some call it the mind’s eye.

It was with such an eye that I reviewed my collection on the sudden and unexpected death of our dog. These snapshots of encounter were an obvious source of memories, happy and sad, but the contemplative photograph has another dimension.

There he is, stretched out on the floor alongside the settee, the gentle giant of our golden labrador.

On the settee a child is laid out fast asleep, out like a light after the walk to school, a swim, a session in the gym and the gentle rocking of a warm car homeward bound.

I really notice the dog. He’s not asking for attention, he’s content just to be there. Perhaps I am reading into this a protective position. Perhaps I am seeing a dog who knows where the enjoyable action will come from. Will it be stroking, running together, retrieving a ball, walking in the woods… who knows what a dog thinks but he has chosen to be there and wait.

The sleeping child has no idea the dog is there and no idea that exit from the “bed” means being aware of dog.

In my imagination this dog is living God’s story… constantly present but not necessarily known or responded to. God as a silent protector with no respect for awake or asleep, day or night. God, the one waiting, seeking, anticipating relationship and mutual enjoyment.

The calm of this scene will erupt with excitement, noise and activity when they realise each other is there. And so it could for all of us as we recognise the God who is present to all, with all and for all. The God who is present in the person of Jesus who himself chose to come alongside us… whatever the consequences.

With thanks for our pets… every blessing.