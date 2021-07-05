Ten years ago...

THE huge police operation to combat drunken violence during Henley Royal Regatta has been hailed a success. A total of 45 people were arrested during the five-day event but the amount of serious crime and antisocial behaviour was well below levels seen in recent years. This success was more than matched by the action on the water where 33 records were set in some of the highest quality competition seen at the regatta for years.

Tom Jones was bombarded with women’s underwear when he took to the stage on the opening night of Henley Festival. The 71-year-old crooner had the crowds on their feet as he performed some of his best-known songs, including Delilah, It’s Not Unusual and Mama Told Me. Women dressed formally threw their underwear at the star as he pulled off his jacket to sing You Can Leave Your Hat On.

A sweet shop in Henley has closed after less than three months in business. Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe in Reading Road, ceased trading last week. It was the second branch in a franchise run by Victoria and Mark Tallon, from Reading, and opened on April 16.