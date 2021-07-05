Twenty five years ago...

A LIFESIZE sculpture of two rowers holding a boat above their heads could be the centrepoint of a new pedestrianised Market Place in Henley. The sculpture, made of concrete and metal, has been created by St Mark’s Road sculptress Caryn Moberly. She has asked the town council to consider including it in its Millennium Project, which could include the pedestrianisation of one, or both, sides of Market Place.

A second attempt to get a sub-post office at the Wootton Manor “top shops” has failed. The news comes only five months after Post Office chiefs agreed that having an outlet on Greys Road was feasible. The Post Office now says the potential location is not suitable for security reasons and it would greatly reduce both the shop’s retail space and its financial viability.

The sky may have been the same dull grey as the river, but the first day of the 1996 Henley Royal Regatta was still a colourful spectacle. One of the summer’s premier social events, Henley’s unique blend of sporting excellence and sartorial splendour, liberally bathed in Pimm’s and champagne, makes it a memorable occasion.