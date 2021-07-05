Fifty years ago...

DESPITE the heavy June rainfall and the exceptionally high river towards the end of the month, which interfered with the construction of the course and enclosures, Henley Royal Regatta opened on Wednesday showing little, if any, evidence of the problems of the preceding fortnight. This year, for the first time, there is a regatta enclosure — the amalgamation into one area of the former general and public enclosures.

John Le Mesurier, the actor who playes Sgt Wilson in Dad’s Army, opened Harpsden fete on Saturday to the strains of Bud Flanagan’s Who Do You Think You Are Kidding, Mr Hitler? A guard of honour was formed by cadets of the Henley and Oxfordshire detachment of the Royal Green Jacket Battalion, Henley sea cadets, St John Ambulance cadets and 1st Henley scouts.

Bill Perrin, who has been with Stuart Turner for 52 years and managing director since 1963, retired this week. A presentation to him took place on Tuesday, when he was elected a vice-chairman of the firm. Mr Perrin, a married man with no children, joined the firm in 1919.