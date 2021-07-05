A hundred years ago...

THERE is no doubt that whatever other sport may decline, the premier sport of all, as represented by Henley Regatta, shows no evidence of decadence. In fact, this year, its glories resemble the good old days before there was any thought of war. The standard of rowing is, perhaps, not so good as it was a few years ago, but there is no doubt a vast improvement since the Peace Regatta of 1919. There were 75 entries for this regatta, which is up on the pre-war average. It is unfortunate that none of our Allies in the late war have sent over crews.

The members of the Poultry School which Mr Robinson, the Berks County Council instructor, has been conducting at Peppard recently, visited Highlands Poultry Farm, near Henley. The well-known scientific poultry farmer, breeder and inventor, Mr E H Soole, personally conducted the party over the 100-acre farm.

The Henley Picture Palace, which has been closed in consequence of the coal strike, will re-open on Monday next, July 4. The programme for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, in addition to the ordinary features, will include a special picture, Gamblers All, a most thrilling drama.